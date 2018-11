Zašto je Virgil Abloh stavio navodnike na riječ žena na naslovnici GQ-a? Ništa nam nije jasno

View this post on Instagram

Nike socks are having a moment in 2018. From protesting morons destroying merchandise they already paid for, to this current situation. @miniswoosh has made a recent splash with their reconstructed sweaters and tops made from @nike socks. The idea might originate from the classic @maisonmargiela version from 1991, which even ran as a diy tutorial in @amagazinecuratedby in 2004, or even the Nike-fied editorial interpretation by @chalayanstudio from 2002 (which also ran in A Mag…) Regardless, @virgilabloh is giving the miniswoosh version his signature 3% redesign for @off____white … along with a @giambattistavalliparis FW14 Couture pee-stained skirt… and a pass at the great American couturier, Charles James. He really tried it with that iconic clover dress lol. • #offwhite #finallytheoffwhitepost #miniswoosh #nike #justdoit #colinkaepernick #margiela #martinmargiela #socksweater #diy #tutorial #reconstructed #amagcuratedby #husseinchalayan #giambattistavalli #charlesjames #couture #pfw #ss19 #ss2019 #virgilabloh #wiwt #ootd #streetstyle #dietprada