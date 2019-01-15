Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Super1.hr nedavno je unaprijedio svoja pravila o privatnosti i korištenju takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa.
Slažem se
Priznajte, prugastih majica nikad dosta. Pronašle smo ih 40 od 30 do 1.670 kuna
Uskoro kreće još jedno izdanje prve konferencije u regiji koja promovira ženske vještine vodstva

VIJEST

Vlasnici jednog salona vjenčanica u Engleskoj u izlog su stavili lutku u invalidskim kolicima. Divno

by Nives Bošnjak Snaga 15.01.2019. 544 Preporuka
Foto: Twitter

Korisnici Twittera neumorno hvale salon vjenčanica u Bristolu jer su u izlog stavili lutku u invalidskim kolicima

U blizini Bristola u Engleskoj nalazi se salon vjenčanica The White Collection Bridal Boutique koji je ovih dana dobio puno pažnje na Twitteru. Njegovi su vlasnici u izlog stavili vjenčanicu na lutki koja sjedi u invalidskim kolicima. Budući da je takva inkluzivnost rijetkost u svijetu mode, korisnici Twittera neumorno dijele fotografije izloga malog salona iz Bristola i hvale ih zbog uključivanja osoba s invaliditetom u svoje izloge, a mnoge su žene u invalidskim kolicima podijelile vlastite fotografije s vjenčanja.

“Nismo mislili da će naš izlog privući toliko pažnje, ali otvorio je raspravu na svjetskoj razini o važnosti inkluzije u modnoj industriji, a to može biti samo dobra stvar,” napisali su vlasnici na svom Facebook profilu. “Sve ovo nam je pokazalo koliki utjecaj može imati osoba u invalidskim kolicima u jednom izlogu, a nadamo se i da će kako vrijeme prolazi takve pojave imati manji odaziv na društvenim mrežama jer će ih biti više svuda oko nas.”

Super1 Nives Bošnjak Avatar

Piše:

Nives
Bošnjak

by Nives Bošnjak Snaga 15.01.2019. 544 Preporuka
, ,
Komentiraj
Još super stvari