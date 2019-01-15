Vlasnici jednog salona vjenčanica u Engleskoj u izlog su stavili lutku u invalidskim kolicima. Divno

Korisnici Twittera neumorno hvale salon vjenčanica u Bristolu jer su u izlog stavili lutku u invalidskim kolicima

U blizini Bristola u Engleskoj nalazi se salon vjenčanica The White Collection Bridal Boutique koji je ovih dana dobio puno pažnje na Twitteru. Njegovi su vlasnici u izlog stavili vjenčanicu na lutki koja sjedi u invalidskim kolicima. Budući da je takva inkluzivnost rijetkost u svijetu mode, korisnici Twittera neumorno dijele fotografije izloga malog salona iz Bristola i hvale ih zbog uključivanja osoba s invaliditetom u svoje izloge, a mnoge su žene u invalidskim kolicima podijelile vlastite fotografije s vjenčanja.

“Nismo mislili da će naš izlog privući toliko pažnje, ali otvorio je raspravu na svjetskoj razini o važnosti inkluzije u modnoj industriji, a to može biti samo dobra stvar,” napisali su vlasnici na svom Facebook profilu. “Sve ovo nam je pokazalo koliki utjecaj može imati osoba u invalidskim kolicima u jednom izlogu, a nadamo se i da će kako vrijeme prolazi takve pojave imati manji odaziv na društvenim mrežama jer će ih biti više svuda oko nas.”

The new wedding shop in town has a wheelchair using mannequin and it shouldn’t be exciting but it’s the first time I’ve ever seen disability portrayed in a shop window. pic.twitter.com/N5sco2fLJf — Beth Wilson (@doodlebeth) January 9, 2019

And I love that first thing I noticed before the chair was that stunning dress and those shoes! 😍 — Me, The Man & The Kids (@MeTheManAndKids) January 9, 2019

My best friend is in a wheelchair and just recently got engaged. This is so awesome and is a huge deal! I shared your tweet with her and it made her so happy to see it. She loves the vines on the chair. Thank you for sharing this. ❤ — Sabrina Brunton (@cosmicglowbug) January 9, 2019

Have to say, when I got married it was the most difficult and emotional element. So much pressure to be that bride. Bought @jimmychoo shoes to highlight wheelchair users love shoes too! Hopefully I looked ok! pic.twitter.com/PQOZSEfgbH — Sarah BF Marl (@SarahBFraser) January 9, 2019

Me and my husband at our wedding. @TheWhiteCollect pic.twitter.com/0prAP5pYEp — Charlotte Issyvoo (@CIssyvoo) January 11, 2019