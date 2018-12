View this post on Instagram

Last #Latepass from this weekend #USOW was AMAZING!! I was so honored to be among my extended family of sisters and meet some of my heroes like #FLOTUS44 aka #thelastfirstday and #ValerieJarrett and #TinaTchen and #deloreshuerta and hang out with @iammarleydias and @sophiabush and @amandaseales who I had to practice not calling #AmandaDiva before we met, lol. I’m just mad I didn’t get pics with my fam-fam. Not ONE pic with @mslatoshabrown @joannen.smith @aijenp @monicaramirezdc @chasinggarza @osopepatrisse @traceeellisross @jurneebell but I’m glad I saw you all and spent a little time💕💕