Posramljivanje zbog tjelesne težine nikad nije ok, a blogerica Sarah Tripp savršeno je objasnila zašto

Blogerica Sarah Tripp objavila je na svom Instagramu fotografiju kojom je savršeno objasnila zašto je posramljivanje zbog težine tako grozno
Sarah Tripp je poznata američka blogerica koju na Instagramu prati gotovo pola milijuna ljudi, a ovog je tjedna na svom Instagramu objavila fotografiju sebe i svoje značajno mršavije prijateljice Dani Austin u bikinijima. Cilj objavljivanja takve fotografije bio joj je objasniti da se zbog tjelesne težine na društvenim mrežama posramljuju i mršave i punije žene.
“Ovo je moja prijateljica Dani Austin. Ona je predivna veličina 0 i jedna od mojih omiljenih djevojaka koje pratim na Instagramu. Rekla mi je da zbog svoje prirodno vitke figure često dobiva komentare da je anoreksična, da bi trebala nešto pojesti, da ima pileće noge itd. Koliko je to tužno?”, napisala je Tripp ispod fotografije sa svojom prijateljicom. “Jedna stvar koju znam jest da je ova predivna žena snažna, zdrava i, još važnije, puno više od svog tijela!”
Dodala je i da je sama često tako posramljivana na društvenim mrežama zbog svojih oblina pri čemu joj stranci ostavljaju komentare u kojima tvrde da je pretila, nezdrava i grozan uzor. “Ali ja znam bolje od toga”, napisala je Tripp. “Znam da me ove bootylicious obline čine seksi, snažnom i stylish. A znam i da vrijednost osobe ne ovisi o veličini mojih traperica ili onoga što drugi govore o meni.” Ma bravo, Sarah Tripp.
