Posramljivanje zbog tjelesne težine nikad nije ok, a blogerica Sarah Tripp savršeno je objasnila zašto

BODY SHAMING IS NOT OKAY!! 🚫🙅🏻‍♀️ it's time for a couple of sassy gals to get real with you. 💋 this is my friend @daniaustin. she's a beautiful size 0 and one of my favorite ladies to follow here on IG. because of her naturally thin figure she tells me she often sees comments like "she's anorexic", "looks like she needs to eat", "look at those chicken legs", etc. how sad is that?! one thing i know is that this beautiful woman is strong, healthy, and more importantly… much more than her body! Dani is an incredible female entrepreneur. she has the kindest heart and is one of the most genuine bloggers i know. she and her husband @jordanjramirez have a wonderfully supportive relationship. she is so strong yet vulnerable, opening up freely about her faith, her trials, and her real life offline. 💕 i've been shamed this same way for years, but on the other end of the scale. strangers online are constantly telling me i'm "overweight", or "unhealthy", or "a terrible role model" because of my size. but i know better. because i know this size 12 body of mine is curvy fit! 💪🏼 i know that these bootylicious curves makes me sexy, strong, and stylish! i also know that my self-worth does not depend on the size of my jeans or what other people say about me. 🍑💖 please remember, body shaming is never okay!! and we should all speak kind words to each other online and in real life. your words have power and meaning. and we could all benefit from spreading a little more love and positivity. 😘