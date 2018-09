View this post on Instagram

@duckieofficial in that all new Diamond drip! 💎💦 Bathe yourself in this stunning 3D sparkle, #DIAMONDBOMB, from head to toe. This superfine shimmer has an all-glitz-no-grit finish that can also be rocked under your foundation for a subtle shine, or on top for a bomb glow! Drench your lips in #DIAMONDMILK, a milky pearl highlight for your lips in the same moisturizing #GLOSSBOMB formula! Get both now at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP! #HAPPYBIRTHDAYFENTYBEAUTY