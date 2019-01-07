Genijalno. Na Instagramu postoji cijeli pokret žena koje su odlučile prihvatiti svoju sijedu kosu

View this post on Instagram

“I started going grey around puberty. I remember clearly throughout middle/high school people would comment with sudden surprise “you have grey hair!” as though it were something to be shocked about – admittedly it might have been a bit strange for a 13 year old to have any silver but hindsight is 20/20 – and as a young girl, I took that as something I needed to be ashamed about, something I needed to hide, so I started dying my hair and would forget about it until a few weeks later as my roots grew in. And then back to the dye. In December 2015 I had a moment in which I was thinking about the importance of authenticity and realized that although I more or less show up as authentically me I can be, I still wasn’t 100% there. I decided to stop the dye and let my truth come through. I feel more me than I have in years. It’s been a journey, and I find that I love it more and more every day. I even inspired my grandmother to stop dying and embrace her grey!” @laeudaimoniaart #grombre #gogrombre