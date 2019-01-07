Genijalno. Na Instagramu postoji cijeli pokret žena koje su odlučile prihvatiti svoju sijedu kosu

Prirodni izgled je definitivno jedan od najvećih trendova u 2019. godini, a on uključuje i sijedu kosu
Mnoge žene već pri pojavi prve sijede vlasi odlaze na bojenje u frizerski salon. Međutim, ima li zaista išta loše u prirodnoj sijedoj kosi?
GROMBRE JE VIŠE OD INSTAGRAM PROFILA
“I started going grey around puberty. I remember clearly throughout middle/high school people would comment with sudden surprise “you have grey hair!” as though it were something to be shocked about – admittedly it might have been a bit strange for a 13 year old to have any silver but hindsight is 20/20 – and as a young girl, I took that as something I needed to be ashamed about, something I needed to hide, so I started dying my hair and would forget about it until a few weeks later as my roots grew in. And then back to the dye. In December 2015 I had a moment in which I was thinking about the importance of authenticity and realized that although I more or less show up as authentically me I can be, I still wasn’t 100% there. I decided to stop the dye and let my truth come through. I feel more me than I have in years. It’s been a journey, and I find that I love it more and more every day. I even inspired my grandmother to stop dying and embrace her grey!” @laeudaimoniaart #grombre #gogrombre
Martha Truslow Smith je 26-godišnja Amerikanka koja je vrlo rano počela sijediti. No, brzo je odlučila prihvatiti svoju sijedu kosu te je pokrenula instagram profil Grombre na kojem ohrabruje žene da ponosno nose prirodnu sijedu kosu.
Naišla je na veliku podršku Instagram zajednice pa danas ima više od 60 tisuća pratitelja. To su uglavnom žene koje s Marthom dijele vlastite fotografije sa sijedom kosom i tako se međusobno podržavaju i slave svoju sijedu kosu.
TKO NOSI SIJEDU KOSU U HRVATSKOJ?
I u Hrvatskoj postoji niz žena koje s ponosom nose svoju sijedu kosu. To su manekenke Iva Gjopar i Zvona Vučković kojima je sijeda kosa zaštitni znak i zbog toga modne kampanje u kojima se pojavljuju izgledaju još zanimljivije.
Tu je i Željka Košpić poznata i kao Tiny Little Blonde. Ona je 56-godišnja hrvatska modna blogerica koja odlično nosi kratku sijedu kosu kao dio svog osebujnog modnog izričaja.
