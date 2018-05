Fotografkinji Dragani Jurišić zbog jedne fotke Instagram je izbrisao račun. Razgovarale smo s njom

Some things I learned by being deleted from Instagram and then reinstated: 1. Download all your data ASAP, and if you are remaining on the platform, do it on a regular basis. I was lucky in this crappy saga that I had visibility, but if you have no contacts that can help, you will just drift off into the abyss without recourse. 2. Some people have commented ‘Of course you knew when you signed up to these platforms you are just squatting in their space. You sign up for not having any rights to your work.’ Just because certain companies have certain policies it does not mean we should comply without questioning. 3. There is a lack of transparency in how things are done on Instagram. DEMAND TRANSPARENCY! 4. According to Instagram ‘some nipples’ are fine and some are not so fine 🤯 (who writes this shit, 7 year olds?). The issue of how Instagram and Facebook police female bodies is something that no one should take lightly. Instagram is flooded with millions of images of highly sexualised content, images they monetise – however the female nipple ban points out to the inherent misogyny that is built into this platform. If a company like Facebook/Instagram stands for gender equality, how do they explain to themselves and their users why they are discriminating against female bodies? 5. 🐲🙌 @instagram #instagramcensorship

A post shared by Dragana Jurisic (@dragana23) on May 16, 2018 at 6:14pm PDT