Evo što znači informacija da je Kylie Jenner najmlađa milijarderka koja je bogatstvo zaradila sama

View this post on Instagram

Finally! I’m so excited to Introduce NEW Kylie Setting Powders! 6 beautiful shades: Translucent, Soft Pink, Beige, Yellow, Dark and Deep Dark 💗 Velvety, smooth, weightless and gorgeous, our new all over loose powders effortlessly set your makeup, balance oils and provide a natural, skin-like finish. Launching March 7. 🎀 @kyliecosmetics