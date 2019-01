Upitale smo naše poznate cure drže li se ‘suhog siječnja’, ne nije ono što mislite

View this post on Instagram

"When I ask you about your first love I am always secretly hoping that you will say your own name. Now, wouldn't that be beautiful – to above else have a heart that was proud of itself." — Bianca Sparacino If I would ask you to name all of those who you love, how long would it take for you to name yourself? Would you even say your name? 🤔😉 . Some Thursday thoughs for more #selflove 🖤 . Have a nice day 🤗😘