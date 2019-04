U Zagrebu su se otvorila tri nova mjesta za kavu, kolače i najbolji kruh. Znamo sve detalje

View this post on Instagram

Mama Veek has a NEW LOCATION. Come join us to celebrate the Grand Opening of Mama Veek's MALA AFRIKA!! She will be serving delicious Afrikan delights including Egusi Soup and Pounded Yam. With Great African Music and Dancing, we invite you to the party! It's the new place to be, and that's why we need you there! Mala AFRIKA will also be offering authentic African groceries during working hours: monday – friday 12-10pm saturday 10am-10pm sunday 12-8pm #mamaveek #mamaveekskitchen