Tumblr će se uskoro dosta promijeniti, uklanjaju sav neprimjereni sadržaj sa stranice

"Much of my recent work is site-specific, using familiar locations as a stage to explore psychological experiences. This self-portrait was made in Austin, TX earlier this year. I found this cactus patch while walking through a park and became strangely obsessed with it. The next day, I went back with my tripod and an extra layer of clothing, which I hoped would help ease some of the discomfort. It didn't do much—I was still pulling cactus needles out of my ass days later." – brookedidonato.tumblr.com #tumblrstaffpicks: @brookedidonato