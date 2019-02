View this post on Instagram

Final tests for our new Carbonara Croissant at @dominiqueanselkitchen. We worked on dozens of recipes to find the right ratio of egg to butter to flour – and you’ll see that the dough has a richer yellow color compared to a typical croissant due to the higher yolk content. It’s filled with a pancetta béchamel and is topped with shaved Parmesan cheese. (And it tastes even better warmed up!) Starts tomorrow here in the West Village. #DominiqueAnselKitchen 🥐