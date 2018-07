Provela sam tri tjedna u Tajlandu, obišla hramove, uživala u tradicionalnoj hrani i mazila tigrove

Autumn of 2015. November, to be exact. One of my biggest and scariest wish came true – I travelled through Thailand for three weeks. And it wouldn’t have been such a big deal for me if I weren’t travelling all by myself, for the first time ever. The thought about going to Thailand grew strong in me for at least a year, and I knew it was something I had to do for myself, to ease my soul and find my inner peace. Also, I was already on a mission of crossing things from my lifes “to-do” list. So I simply bought a ticket, organised the whole thing and – went. Till today, one of the best decisions of my life. Travelling alone made me stronger and more fearless… also made me aware of my own selfworth and self-consciousness. Been thinking about starting my travel profile for a few years now…and today, on my 30th birthday, I decided that it’s finally time for making that wish come true… ❤️ Starting my travel profile with one of the best picture I took in Thailand, on Chicken Island. Breathtakingly beautiful, don’t you think? ——————————————— #travel #blogger #illovetravelling #travellingtheworld #thailand #lifeisbeautiful #blueskies #beach #whitesand #island #beautiful #traveltheworld #sunny #chasingthesun #headintheclouds #lifeisbeautiful #wanderlust #travelblog #bucketlist

