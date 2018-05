Princ Harry, Meghan i još 13 članova kraljevske obitelji žive na jednom imanju. Napravile smo prikaz gdje je tko

The Duke and Duchess of Kent have three children: . George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews (born 26 June 1962); . Lady Helen Taylor (born 28 April 1964); . And Lord Nicholas Windsor, (born 25 July 1970). . The couple also had a stillborn child in 1977, a loss that caused the Duchess to fall into a state of severe depression, about which she has spoken publicly. . . . #PrinceEdward #DukeofKent #PrinceEdwardDukeofKent #KatharineWorsley #DuchessofKent #Duchess #HRH #Royalty #RoyalFamily #HouseofWindsor #British #Monarchy #HisRoyalHighness #KatharineKent #HerRoyalHighness #BritishMonarchy #GeorgeWindsor #LadyHelenTaylor #LordNicholasWindsor

A post shared by British Monarchy 🇬🇧 (@britishmonarchy) on Jun 9, 2014 at 7:11am PDT