Ove dvije mace već osam godina putuju Japanom. Mi mislimo da su najsretnije na svijetu

by Veronika Švob Relax 21.04.2019. 0 Preporuka
Foto: @the.traveling.cats

The Traveling Cats je Instagram profil na kojem možete pratiti avanture dvije mace na proputovanju Japanom

Udomljeni mačići Daikichi i Fuku-Chan i njihov vlasnik Daisuke Nagasawa posljednjih osam godina putuju Japanom. Tako su obišle već 47 japanskih prefektura i više od tisuću destinacija. Sve njihove avanture dokumentirane su na Instagramu, a cijela priča započela je 2001. godine kada je Nagasawa ustanovio da njegove mačke i nisu baš oduševljene što ga gotovo nikad nema kod kuće, piše Bored Panda.

Šalio se na svoj račun kako ne može napustiti kuću bez njih, a budući da je puno putovao, logično je bilo da ih povede sa sobom. Zajedno su krenuli na put po Japanu, a da bi prijevoz bio lakši i udobniji prilagodio je kolica kako bi bila ugodna njegovim suputnicama. Obje mace uživaju u vožnji kroz prekrasne krajolike, a mi smo uvjerene da im je sve samo ne dosadno.

View this post on Instagram

😻🌸🌸🌸Early this morning, we walked around the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office to enjoy the view of cherry blossoms. 🌸🌸🌸This is our favorite cat walking trail near our office. 🌸🌸🌸🗻 🇯🇵 🐾 😻 🗾🌸🌸🌸今朝早くに東京都庁の敷地内をお散歩しながら、咲き誇る桜を見物してきました🌸🌸🌸ここは、オフィスから近いお気に入りのお散歩コースなんです 🌸🌸🌸♥ 🐾 #AdventureCats #adventurecat #travellingcat #travelingcat #travelingcats #travellingcats #rescuecat #treponti #cherry #cerezo #cat #catlover #cherryblossom #catlovers #cherryblossoms #petoftheday #都庁 #kawaii #桜 #お花見 #猫好きさんと繋がりたい #花見 #旅猫 #cerisier #キジシロ #茶トラ #猫 #旅にゃんこ #ciliegio

A post shared by Traveling Cat (@the.traveling.cats) on

View this post on Instagram

⛩️🇯🇵【Secret of Kinkakuji】Kinkakuji, the Golden Pavilion, is a three-storied temple. 🏯Each of the three stories was built in a different architectural style. ⛩️The first floor was built in the simple and plain Shinden (imperial residential) style. 😻The second level was built in the Samurai house style, used for private meetings between the Shogun Yoshimitsu and special guests.🏯 Finally the 3rd level was built in the Zen Buddhist style of architecture. 😻 ❣️ 😻🇯🇵🗾 😻😍😻😍😻♥ 🇯🇵 🐾 ⛩️【金閣寺のひみつ】金閣寺は3階建ての寺院です😻3階のそれぞれは、異なる建築様式で建てられました🏯1階は質素な寝殿造りです⛩️2階は武家造りで、来客が将軍足利義満に謁見するときなどに使われました😽そして、一番上の3階は禅宗仏殿造りになっています😻🐾 🐾 🎌 #金閣寺 #旅猫 #旅にゃんこ #世界遺産 #adventurecat #worldheritage #travelingcats #travelingcat #adventurecats #catlovers #cat #cats

A post shared by Traveling Cat (@the.traveling.cats) on

View this post on Instagram

😈👹👺💀☠️👻👾We are now at "Mizuki Shigeru Road" in Sakaiminato City, Tottori Pref. 👺This town is the hometown of Mizuki Shigeru, the most famous Japanese MANGA cartoonist who drew Japanese folk monsters. 💀Mizuki Shigeru Road is a street dedicated to all the characters that appear in his MANGA works. 👺👻 ❣️ 😻🇯🇵🗾 😻😍😻😍😻♥ 🇯🇵 🐾 😈👹👺💀☠️👻👾🎌鳥取県境港市「水木しげるロード」に着きました👹水木しげるさんの妖怪作品のオブジェが至る所に配置されており、猫たちも視線をきょろきょろしながらお散歩しておりました。😻🐾 🐾 🎌 #水木しげるロード #旅猫 #旅にゃんこ #adventurecat #tottori #travelingcats #travelingcat #adventurecats #catlovers #cat #cats

A post shared by Traveling Cat (@the.traveling.cats) on

View this post on Instagram

⛩️ Both Daikichi and Fuku-chan are now giving a demonstration of the important general manner at Japanese Shinto Shrines. 😻When walking into the shrine, we should straighten our back and bow deeply to show respect and reverence to the enshrined Gods ❣️ 😻🇯🇵🗾 😻😍😻😍😻♥ 🇯🇵 🐾 ⛩️🎌ここでは日本の神社に入るときの、一般的なマナーをだいきちとふくちゃんが実演しております😻まず、御祭神への敬意と尊敬を示すために、背筋を正し、次に深々とお辞儀をします😻🐾 🐾 🎌 #出雲大社 #旅猫 #旅にゃんこ #初詣 #ただいま島根フォトコン @shimane.goen

A post shared by Traveling Cat (@the.traveling.cats) on

View this post on Instagram

🗾🗻This time I went with "an autumn leaf topping" on Fukuchan (📷photo 1) and Daikichi (📷photo 2).🍂🍁🍂🍁 Daikichi seems to be making a bit dissatisfied face, doesn't he? 😹🍂🍁🍂🍁😻 🇯🇵 🐾🏝️ 😻 🗾🗻今回は、ふくちゃん(📷写真１)とだいきち(📷写真２)に「紅葉トッピング」してみました🍂🍁🍂🍁だいきちはちょっと不満顔かな？😹🗻 ♥ 🐾 #AdventureCats #adventurecat #travellingcat #travelingcat #travelingcats #rescuecat #treponti #petlover #cutepets #cat #catlover #autumnleaves #catlovers #lakeyamanaka #petoftheday #bestcat #kawaii #散歩猫 #旅猫 #紅葉狩り #猫好きさんと繋がりたい #紅葉 #猫旅 #旅猫リポート #はちわれ #キジシロ #にゃらん #猫 #旅にゃんこ #山中湖

A post shared by Traveling Cat (@the.traveling.cats) on

View this post on Instagram

🗾Noto Peninsula hopping!🇯🇵We were able to enjoy seeing the vast expanse of the translucent sea here from Matsushima Beach, Nanao City, Ishikawa Prefecture.🌊We were also able to see the Tateyama Mountain Range just on the horizon. 🗻🐾 🏝️ 😻 🗾旅にゃんこ一家は能登半島周遊の旅中です🌊ここ石川県七尾市の松島海岸からは透明度抜群の海が広がり、さらに海の向こうにはかすかに立山連峰が聳える大絶景を望むことができました🗻 ♥ 🐾 #AdventureCats #adventurecat #travellingcat #travelingcat #travelingcats #rescuecat #beachlover #petlover #cutepets #cat #catlover #oceanlover #catinbag #meow #petoftheday #bestcat #kawaii #散歩猫 #旅猫 #マンダリンブラザーズ #猫好きさんと繋がりたい #能登半島 #猫旅 #旅猫リポート #七尾市 #松島オートキャンプ場 #にゃらん #猫 #旅にゃんこ #猫と海

A post shared by Traveling Cat (@the.traveling.cats) on

Piše:

Veronika
Švob

