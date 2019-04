Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessica Alba, Stella McCartney u potpunosti žive ekološki. Želimo slijediti njihov primjer

View this post on Instagram

Of climate change's many plagues — drought, insects, fires, floods — saltwater intrusion in particular sounds almost like a biblical curse. Rising seas, sinking earth and extreme weather are conspiring to cause salt from the ocean to contaminate aquifers and turn formerly fertile fields barren. A 2016 study in the journal Science predicted that 9 percent of the U.S. coastline is vulnerable to saltwater intrusion — a percentage likely to grow as the world continues to warm. Scientists are just beginning to assess the potential effect on agriculture, East Carolina University hydrologist Alex Manda said, and it's not yet clear how much can be mitigated. If farmers in coastal areas have any hope of protecting their land — and their livelihoods — the first step is to disentangle the complex web of causes that can send ocean water seeping into the ground beneath their feet. "We spend a lot of time and money to try to prevent salt," farmer Dawson Pugh says. "I worry what the future is. If it keeps getting worse, will it be worth farming?" Read more at washingtonpost.com. (Photos by Eamon Queeney/for The Washington Post)