Kako je jedna influencerica teška pola milijuna dolara uspjela zeznuti stvar nudeći nešto što nema

But there's a twist. Because even though Cambridge the city is straight-up magic, Cambridge the university is sometimes not. People pick up stress in different places: essay deadlines, exams, landing a job in London once they graduate. For me, it was writing my book proposal. I could have finished it over the summer—before school started—but I didn't. Instead I spent June through August living in New York, Skyping Oscar and Winston for hours at a time and telling my agent Byrd I was making progress when I wasn't. I threw parties. I cleaned up from parties. I threw parties. I cleaned up. And then, suddenly, summer was over. I was back at Cambridge for my third and final year of Art History, having hit the college accommodation jackpot. Two fireplaces, antique furniture, and windows with views of the river and stone bridges—all mine. But if you think living in a castle makes hard work less stressful, I'm here to tell about why I'm holding an empty bottle of red wine at 3 PM in the afternoon ~while also drinking coffee~. Because, simply put, writing the proposal slaughtered my life. Friendships, grades, my physical and mental health—all gone. Not mine. And so one of the most extraordinary cities in the world became our story's Ordinary World—a lonely place of back-breaking work that wears down your hope with the feeling that nothing ever changes. Which is why it's a good thing I received The Call to #adventuregrams when I did. Because I could only live like that for so long. To Be Continued…