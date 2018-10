Ma koji Banksy? Jenny Saville je trenutno najskuplja živuća umjetnica na svijetu

View this post on Instagram

Tonight at our Contemporary Art Evening Sale in London, auctioneer @ob1london led a bidding battle lasting more than 10 minutes between 8 bidders for Jenny Saville’s ‘Propped’. This superlative self-portrait propelled a young Jenny Saville to renown and has now broken the auction record for a living female artist, selling for a cool £9.5 million. Several other artist records were broken during the evening in our packed New Bond Street sale room, with the total reaching over £67 million. #SothebysContemporary