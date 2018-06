Iz Rusije s ljubavlju: Šest jednostavnih recepata ruske kuhinje za najzabavnije navijanje

Our New Daily Soup Special is Shchi! Made with fresh cabbages, sour creast ,carrots, smoked pork ribs and herbs. Come over to try our traditional Russian soup 🥘 #duetrestaurant #shchi #chefdmitryrodov #brooklyn #ny #millbasin #sheepsheadbay #canarsie #bergen #gravesend #food #foodie #foodies #foodporn #foodgasm #soup #specialoftheday

A post shared by Duet Restaurant (@duetrestaurant) on Feb 20, 2018 at 10:26am PST