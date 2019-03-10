Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Super1.hr nedavno je unaprijedio svoja pravila o privatnosti i korištenju takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa.
Slažem se
Baloneri
Financijski dnevnik

RETRO KUHINJE

Ima nešto toplo i šarmantno u starinskim kuhinjama. Zato imamo 23 lijepe ideje za uređenje u tom stilu

by Veronika Švob Relax 10.03.2019. 15 Preporuka

Retro kuhinje su već neko vrijeme dosta moderne, kao i kućanski aparati. Za sve ljubiteljice tog stila donosimo inspirativne interijere

Neke bježe iz kuhinje kao od vatre, a drugima je ona najvažnija prostorija stanu. Razumijemo oba slučaja i nikada ne sudimo, a dio redakcije upravo razmišlja o tome kakvu kuhinju odabrati za svoj dom. Razmišlja se o potpunoj funkcionalnosti, prostranim plohama, otocima i najveća dilema je što se najbolje čisti i na čemu se najmanje vide eventualne mrlje. S jedne strane smo jako realne, a s druge strane nostalgično razmišljamo o maminim i bakinim prenatrpanim kuhinjama kakve pamtimo iz djetinjstva.

Danas su njihove verzije nešto modernije i najčešće su u pastelnim bojama, a prate ih kućanski aparati u istoj estetici, a neke tek imaju element ili dva u tom stilu. Neke nas podsjećaju na američke slastičarnice iz 50-ih godina prošlog stoljeća i ne bi imale ništa protiv takvog interijera. Malo smo sanjarile ovih dana pa smo se bavile s retro kuhinjama te izdvojile nekoliko koje su na tragu onakvih kakve želimo u svojem domu.

View this post on Instagram

Stunning, mid-century appropriate kitchen re-model from @jacksondesignandremodeling! I love this. We had one of those fold out step stool/chairs in my house growing up. How fun to see it here!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ GUESS WHAT? Today (Feb 28) marks 10 years that I've been in the real estate business. I can't even wrap my mind around it! Answering phones at the front desk of Edina Realty was my very first job. Cheers to 10 years! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #midcenturykitchen #retrokitchen #vintagekitchen #midcenturymodern #midcentury #midmod #docomomo #midcenturyhome #midcenturyhouse #midcenturystyle #midcenturymodernhouse #midcenturymodernhome #midcenturymodernstyle #ilovemidcenturymodern #vintage #retro #retrohome #vintagedecor #1950 #1950s #realestate #realtor #mnrealtor #mnrealestate #oldhomesmn #oldhousemn #midmodmn #oldhouselove #minnesotarealtor #LeahRostRealtor

A post shared by Leah Rost (@leahrost_realtor) on

View this post on Instagram

Really going for it #retrokitchen #loveyourhome

A post shared by Kitty Costello (@kittycostellohomes) on

View this post on Instagram

Retro Vibes ☀️☀️ #obsessed

A post shared by nikitagylander (@nikitagylander) on

 

Piše:

Veronika
Švob

by Veronika Švob Relax 10.03.2019. 15 Preporuka
, ,
Komentiraj
Još super stvari