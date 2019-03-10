Ima nešto toplo i šarmantno u starinskim kuhinjama. Zato imamo 23 lijepe ideje za uređenje u tom stilu

Retro kuhinje su već neko vrijeme dosta moderne, kao i kućanski aparati. Za sve ljubiteljice tog stila donosimo inspirativne interijere
Neke bježe iz kuhinje kao od vatre, a drugima je ona najvažnija prostorija stanu. Razumijemo oba slučaja i nikada ne sudimo, a dio redakcije upravo razmišlja o tome kakvu kuhinju odabrati za svoj dom. Razmišlja se o potpunoj funkcionalnosti, prostranim plohama, otocima i najveća dilema je što se najbolje čisti i na čemu se najmanje vide eventualne mrlje. S jedne strane smo jako realne, a s druge strane nostalgično razmišljamo o maminim i bakinim prenatrpanim kuhinjama kakve pamtimo iz djetinjstva.
Danas su njihove verzije nešto modernije i najčešće su u pastelnim bojama, a prate ih kućanski aparati u istoj estetici, a neke tek imaju element ili dva u tom stilu. Neke nas podsjećaju na američke slastičarnice iz 50-ih godina prošlog stoljeća i ne bi imale ništa protiv takvog interijera. Malo smo sanjarile ovih dana pa smo se bavile s retro kuhinjama te izdvojile nekoliko koje su na tragu onakvih kakve želimo u svojem domu.
Hej hej i mamy piąteczek 😁Piję szybko kawę i jadę na targ po świeże warzywa a Wam życzę miłego dnia 😘 #goodmorningfriday #coffeetime #coffeelove #goodvibes #kitchen #pastel #kitchendesign #whitekitchen #retrostyles #retrokitchen #retro #prowansja #diykitchen #kitchencoffee #kitchendetails #domoweinspiracje #polskiewnętrza #wnetrzazesmakiem #kitchenofinstagram #russellhobbs #verstore #cookwithlove #vintagecuisine #pepcodladomu #pepcolove
Talk about a #throwbackthursday ! Check out this 1950s beauty with a classic black & white checkerboard floor, retro stove, refrigerator, chrome dinette set, percolator, toaster, bread box and radio 📻! How many of you remember the feeling of those squeaky vinyl seats?! I do love that stove! .. … .. WWW.CAITRUTTY.COM Cait@Sutton.com .. … .. #tbt #retrokitchen #1950s #classickitchens #whatsoldisnewagain #caitruttyrealestate #caitrutty #therealrutty #realtor #realestateagent #hamont #haldimandcounty #suttongroupabouttown
🌈This hypnotic kitchen at the @thejungalow headquartets, The work of @justinablakeney A woman with a passion for Colour, patterns and greenery. And a huge inspiration of mine #interiordesign #kitchendesign #studio #thejungalow #colour #retrokitchen #retro #70saesthetic #bohostudio #design #interiors #interiordecorating
Now This Is a Kitchen Transformation! Visit @dabito To See More Of This Retro Kitchen Featuring @deltafaucet! • • • • • #Kitchen #KitchenDesign #KitchenStyle #RetroKitchen #RetroDesign #RetroStyle #HomeDesign #InteriorDesign #HomeInspo #OnlineShopping #Goedekers #Pantone #Pantone2019 #LivingCoral
Stunning, mid-century appropriate kitchen re-model from @jacksondesignandremodeling! I love this. We had one of those fold out step stool/chairs in my house growing up. How fun to see it here!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ GUESS WHAT? Today (Feb 28) marks 10 years that I've been in the real estate business. I can't even wrap my mind around it! Answering phones at the front desk of Edina Realty was my very first job. Cheers to 10 years! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #midcenturykitchen #retrokitchen #vintagekitchen #midcenturymodern #midcentury #midmod #docomomo #midcenturyhome #midcenturyhouse #midcenturystyle #midcenturymodernhouse #midcenturymodernhome #midcenturymodernstyle #ilovemidcenturymodern #vintage #retro #retrohome #vintagedecor #1950 #1950s #realestate #realtor #mnrealtor #mnrealestate #oldhomesmn #oldhousemn #midmodmn #oldhouselove #minnesotarealtor #LeahRostRealtor
What fun can be had with Corian! This curved benchtop is perfect in this warehouse kitchen. The final result is a wonderful blend of retro and modern with industrial twists. @lalykitchenstudio @timturnerphotographer @casf_surfaces #loft #warehouseconversion #interiors #interiordesign #retrokitchen #modernkitchen #kitchendesign #kitchendesigninspiration #kitchensofinsta
Looking to bring some old-school into your kitchen? Retro kitchens maintain a playful personality that can’t be mistaken or replicated. This space utilizes vintage pieces and aesthetics for a unique and colorful feel…and we just love how bright it is, yet it’s still super cozy and welcoming. Go figure, the house is called My Happy Place and it’s right in our backyard, in the Watercolor community. Nice photo @erynejones. 🤗 #artistsofeveryday #enjoyyourweekend #retrokitchen #happythings #cozyspaces #watercolorfl #theartofsimple
Hope everyone’s week has been off to a great start! I’m feeling so much lighter and airier with our new budget-friendly kitchen flooring! Someday we’d like to redo our kitchen and change some things, but in the meantime, I choose to focus on the things I love about it…and how thankful I am to have a kitchen that allows me to cook for and gather with my little family. 💚 #budgetfriendly #diy #kitchenupdate #contactpaper #retrokitchen #westbendcanisters #jadeite #lightandairy
I've been so quiet around here lately! I haven't given up on Instagram, I've just been so busy getting my house ready for sale, and working on a crochet pattern for publication, that I've got nothing to show. Accept my kitchen looking pretty awesome! . . . . . . . #retrokitchen #1960shouse #midcenturykitchen #midcentury #devilsivy #houseplantsofinstagram #houseplantlove
It has been two years since we finished our retro kitchen and we still love it! #vintagekitchen #kitchenrenovation #retrorenovation #1950s #1950skitchen #youngstownkitchens #youngstowncabinets #metalkitchen #renovation #pyrex #dinerinspired #retrokitchen #cutekitchen #redkitchen #redandwhitekitchen #dinerinspiration #50s #50skitchen #wilsonart #wilsonartcountertops #fireking #retro #vintage
Repost from @midcentury.mayhem – Please replace my kitchen with this one. oooh and those chairs look nice and cushy too. #midcenturymodern #midcentury #midcenturyhome #retrokitchen #redkitchen #vintage #red #vintagekitchen Repost @cherryberryxoxx ・・・ Flashback to my old house 😍😍 #retrolove #diningroom #retrokitchen #redandwhite #chrome 50sdiner #vintagehome #retrohome #50shome #whereoldisnew