I Europa sada ima restoran pod vodom, a nama je stvarno žao što nismo trenutno u Norveškoj

View this post on Instagram

Under is a story of contrasts; the contrast between the landscape and the sea; above and below. The project underscores the delicate ecological balance between land and sea and draws our attention to sustainable models for responsible consumption. By focusing on the coexistence of life on land and in the ocean, Under proposes a new way of understanding our relationship to our surroundings – above the surface, under the water, and alongside the life of the sea. 📷 @ivarkvaal @ingermariegrini and @hjortmedianorge @underlindesnes