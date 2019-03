View this post on Instagram

A visit to the poppies will be a memorable one – especially if you’re about to leave and find that your car keys are missing 🙃 What was supposed to be an hour visit to the fields turned into 5 hour search 😅 Talk about #instagramvsreality! It wasn’t the worst place to lose your keys though, the flowers kept me calm 🧡🧡 ❁ Please remember when visiting the blooms: Do not pick them, leave no trace, and stay on the trails. If you aren't sure if a trail is accessible, ask a ranger. When you sit or step on loose soil where wildflowers thrive, it can prevent them from growing there in the future. Please be kind to the flowers, so that they may come back for years to come! ❁ Disclaimer: No flowers were harmed in this photo. This is at a bend of the trail with my tripod behind flowers that were creeping onto the trail! ❁ 📸: my tripod