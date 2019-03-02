Airbnb je objavio listu najpopularnijih domova koje možete iznajmiti, a cijene čak i nisu prevelike

Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
by Katarina Drvodelić Relax 02.03.2019.
Foto: @airbnb

Najveći broj lajkova prikupili su domovi za iznajmljivanje diljem svijeta, a ovih deset je najpopularnijih

Od kalifornijske kuće u pustinji do doma na jezeru na Novom Zelandu, Airbnb je izvukao 10 najpopularnijih domova koje možete iznajmiti. Radi se o fotografijama koje su najviše puta lajkane na Instagramu. Tako postoji 10 domova koji su prikupili preko nekoliko tisuća lajkova i komentara, a i vi ih možete iznajmiti. Neki su nam čak i dosta blizu, kao par njih u Italiji dok ćete za neke morati potegnuti do Australije. Izražene cijene su za jedno noćenje.

Queenstown, Novi Zeland, 1598,30 kuna

Ravello, Italija, 294 kune

Willow, New York, 2275 kuna

Joshua Tree, Kalifornija, 804 kune

Marakeš, Maroko, 1297 kuna

Sjeverni Wales, Australija, 554 kuna

Trastavere, Italija, 700 kuna

Jezero Como, Italija, 874 kune

Piano di Sorrento, Italija, 2663 kune

Siargao otok, Filipini, 441 kuna

by Katarina Drvodelić Relax 02.03.2019. 6 Preporuka
