Airbnb je objavio listu najpopularnijih domova koje možete iznajmiti, a cijene čak i nisu prevelike

Najveći broj lajkova prikupili su domovi za iznajmljivanje diljem svijeta, a ovih deset je najpopularnijih
Od kalifornijske kuće u pustinji do doma na jezeru na Novom Zelandu, Airbnb je izvukao 10 najpopularnijih domova koje možete iznajmiti. Radi se o fotografijama koje su najviše puta lajkane na Instagramu. Tako postoji 10 domova koji su prikupili preko nekoliko tisuća lajkova i komentara, a i vi ih možete iznajmiti. Neki su nam čak i dosta blizu, kao par njih u Italiji dok ćete za neke morati potegnuti do Australije. Izražene cijene su za jedno noćenje.
Queenstown, Novi Zeland, 1598,30 kuna
View this post on Instagram
Where else can you take a bath with a once-in-a-lifetime alpine view? Past guests say this Queenstown home overlooking Lake Wakatipu is every bit as magical it looks. Also unbelievable: helicopter hikes, Luc's homemade biscuits and a glass of champagne in that tub. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @chachi86
Ravello, Italija, 294 kune
View this post on Instagram
Guests can't help but feel like they're living in a fairy tale at Amedeo’s castle-like home in Ravello. Built in 1621, it's located along the banks of the Dragone River, which sends a light breeze up to cool guests on even the hottest of days. For a little exercise, walk half a mile down the stepped path and you'll be rewarded with the quiet, secluded beaches of Atrani. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @jugglesatparties
Willow, New York, 2275 kuna
View this post on Instagram
Fifteen minutes outside of Woodstock is a modern treehouse with a swimming pond and a giant window for a wall. When night falls, climb up the ladder into your bedroom loft where you can count shooting stars from the skylights. The 10-year-old you would be so proud. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @cristinarnieto
Joshua Tree, Kalifornija, 804 kune
View this post on Instagram
This renewed 1950's homestead cabin is the perfect place to appreciate the calm of the Mojave desert. Located on a five acre plot of land, the only thing you’ll see when opening the large double-doors is vast, unobstructed views of the landscape. Which is a good thing when using the refreshing outdoor shower. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @alalam100
Marakeš, Maroko, 1297 kuna
View this post on Instagram
After a morning spent weaving through Marrakesh's labyrinth of souks, you’ll be glad to duck into Nicole’s quiet and peaceful riad. With fruit and pastries served fresh each day, the only thing you’ll have to worry about is waiting 30 minutes before you swim. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @theresatorp
Sjeverni Wales, Australija, 554 kuna
View this post on Instagram
Unless you’re an incredible swimmer, the only way to reach Susan’s house on the Hawkesbury River is by boat. Watch the river roll by from your private pier, swim to tiny beaches or seek out the nearby shipwreck. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, call Peats Bite restaurant and they’ll send a boat for you. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @sarahlianhan
Trastavere, Italija, 700 kuna
Jezero Como, Italija, 874 kune
View this post on Instagram
There’s no such thing as a bad view of Lake Como. But Alistair and Vicki’s apartment high above the village of Varenna has some of the most staggering ones. Come home from a boat trip to Bellagio or Menaggio in time for sunset—and then stargazing—from one of your three balconies. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @sssoph90
Piano di Sorrento, Italija, 2663 kune
View this post on Instagram
This rocky getaway tucked under the cliffs of the Amalfi Coast can make you feel like you have the whole Tyrrhenian Sea to yourself. When you’ve had enough solitude, your host can arrange a sailing adventure that leaves right from your private dock. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @lizbedor
Siargao otok, Filipini, 441 kuna
View this post on Instagram
It may be tucked away in the jungle, but you’ll have more than the bare necessities at this A-frame cabin in General Luna. After checking in with the welcome party, two friendly dogs named Blue and Mellow, you can get right to work using the indoor swing. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @thetriangle.siargao