Znamo koliko zarađuje ovih 10 najplaćenijih beauty blogerica i blogera

Hey my loves! I'm so happy to be sharing my second #HudaThought video with you! Embracing who you are has always been something that is so important to me because growing up I never felt like I was a part of the inner circle or that I fit in with a clique! People always called me weird and it made me think it was a bad thing until I realized it was the best compliment ever! Being weird means you’re different and special, and it’s life changing when you start to own it! Remember what other people think about you doesn't matter, it's all about accepting who YOU are, and it starts with you!! ♥️🙏🏻 Full video on my YouTube channel (link in bio) love you guys soooo much!