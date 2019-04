Vrijeme je za shopping. Pronašli smo 19 online trgovina koje trenutno imaju popuste

View this post on Instagram

HOW TO WEAR CYCLING SHORTS | Partner the black slim-fitting shorts with neutral colours to keep the look minimal and fresh. Read the full story on hm.com/magazine. #HM #HMMagazine Cycling shorts: 0782784001 Trenchcoat: 0739412002 Sandals: 0740359001 Earrings: 0703736001 Top: 0742570002