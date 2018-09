Upoznajte američku spisateljicu koja je osnovala klub Mladih zgodnih udovica

View this post on Instagram

What the doctors tend not to tell you is that when you have a type of cancer that has mutated in a way only 1% of people do, you also can be certain that you will develop a side effect of an imumuotherapy only 1% develop. This is where I try not to cry. This is also normally when I fail. Nick was doing okay with the immunotherapy until he wasn't. I left work one day and went to my mom's to pick Alice up. She lived 15 minutes away from our new house. On my way to her house, Nick's brother called me. I declined the call and put my phone face down on the seat. When I got to my mom's there were 3 more missed calls from him. He never called me, and not 4 times. I called back and he sounded terrified when he answered. Nick is having a seziure on the bed. He won't look at me. He's screaming and not making sense. He bit me. I almost dropped. I yelled I was on my way, and I ran out the door. Then I ran back in. I couldn't drive. I choked out what was happening and my dad followed me to drive so I wouldn't have to because I couldn't. We got there and he was worse. His brother was almost crying. I was trying to hard to stay calm and call 911. I tried to rub his head and he fell off the bed. My dad and I tried to pick him up and he bit both of us. My dad still has the mark. The first responders thought he had overdoesed. I counted the pills and told them no, he has cancer and he is dying. Help him. Please. When we got to the hospital, we found out it wasn't a seziure. The immunotherapy had attacked the healthy cells that were left in the liver and caused a massive spike in amonia which caused a toxic reaction to his nervous system plummeting him into a neurological shut down. 1% chance. Now, for us, a 100% chance. #unconventionalwidow @sarahcp_15