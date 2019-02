Stvarne žene na reviji kupaćih kostima podigle ljestvicu slaveći ljepotu različitosti. Prekrasne su

View this post on Instagram

I WALKED MY FIRST FASHION WEEK SHOW! And to make it all the better, for frikkin CHROMAT!! • • I saw so many beautiful souls and colors and bodies and beings come together to make this celebration of inclusion possible. Not once did I suck in my belly or compare myself to the person next to me, or worse yet, hear that nasty little brutal voice telling me “Eh maybe this ain’t for you sis”. (Side note: This definitely is!) Imagine that, being celebrated and valued for who you inherently are. Crazy right?! To be included has been one of the highlights of my journey in modeling. I’m feeling great ya’ll!! Thank you @chromat @sportsandfitness_topherdespres and all the models I shared the runway with! • • • #chromat #nyfw #nyc #fashionweek #inclusion #diversity #runway #gratitude