Studija je pokazala kako jeftiniji komadi odjeće nisu nužno i manje kvalitetni, čak su i dugotrajniji

I lost my sewjo for a moment there, or more accurately, was too distracted by life on the outside to sew. However! I did get a self-fabric belt made by the belt wizards at @buttonmaniac in Melbourne. I thought of DIY-ing but couldn’t find large-buckled belt making kits anywhere and figured for the time and $ spent sourcing all the individual bits it would be fun to support a local business, keep a craft alive and get one made. The workmanship and details are beautiful! It has a strip of ribbon to keep the loop from moving too far away from the buckle. Genius! They even resized it for me when I underestimated my post-winter waist girth and the first version did not fit alas! So how does it work? Like magic: you send them the fabric, choose a buckle size and shape from their online catalogue, select an eyelet colour and then a real live belt comes back in the post ✨ #m7726 • linen from @wearethefabricstore