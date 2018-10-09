Što? Ostajemo li bez brenda The Ordinary? Njegov osnivač najavio je kraj

Osnivač tvrtke Deciem koja ima The Ordinary, Brandon Truaxe, objavio je kako brend prestaje sa svim svojim akcijama. Evo što se dogodilo.
Neuredni javni ispadi, kaotična videa na Instagramu, kontroverzne fotografije mrtvih životnja i alarmantna izvješća o zlostavljanju radne sredine. U slučaju da ne znate o čemu pričamo, slijedi kratki uvod o samom brendu koji je u vrlo kratkom roku postao jedan od popularnijih na svijetu. Deciem je osnovao Brandon Truaxe 2013. godine, a tijekom prošle godine brend se popularizirao kroz društvene medije i vrlo agresivno nastupio na tržištu. The Ordinary je jedna od njegovih najpopularnijih linija koja je osvojila sve entuzijaste svojim sastojcima, ali i jako pristupačnim cijenama. Proizvodi za koje gotovo uvijek postoji lista čekanja dostupni su i kod nas.
ŠTO SE DOGAĐA S OSNIVAČEM DECIEM BRENDA?
Unatoč popularnosti, obožavatelji brenda kao i cijeli beauty svijet danas se pitaju što je krenulo po zlu i hoće li tvrtka i dalje opstati nakon svega što se u među vremenu događalo. Ni smo kompetentne za postavljanje dijagnoze, ali bi mogle reći kako je gore navedeni Brandon Truaxe doživio blagi živčani slom. Sve je krenulo još u siječnju kada je sam odlučio preuzeti vođenje društvenih mreža, te na Instagramu počeo objavljivati neobičan i prilično agresivan sadržaj. U jednom trenutku smo mogle pomisliti kako je to dio kampanje ili imidža ovog brenda, međutim stvari su se ipak otele kontroli.
KRATKI PREGLED NEOBIČNOG PONAŠANJA NA DRUŠTVENIM MREŽAMA
Prvi sporni post bio je taj kada se Brandon Truaxe nabrusio na brend Drunk Elephant, javno aludirajući kako bi samo netko pijan mogao preplatiti sastojak koji kod njih stoji tek nekoliko funti. Radilo se o ulju marule, i samo nekoliko dana nakon ispričao se i obećao kako će donirati 25 tisuća dolara društvu za zaštitu slonova.
Nakon toga usljedio je još jedan incident kada je imao potrebu objasniti zašto svoje zaposlenike zove majmunčićima.
Hi 🙂 You have often asked us why we refer to our team as monkeys. Our lovey @nicolalkilner used to be a buyer at @bootsuk. She once told me that a major beauty brand always hired sales representatives who looked like models because their presence in meetings was impactful. I can't think of anything dumber than choosing people who are to represent your values based largely on their appearance. So I decided that we are going to very specifically not care about our team looking like models (if some of us do, then we are doubly lucky), and instead be so humble to say we are symbolically monkeys, because monkeys are the origin of all of us, whether or not we are models. But I also don't think monkeys are better than any other animal. Animals and us are all together working on this beautiful small planet we call Earth. I fell in love with all animals during my fortunate visits to Africa and South East Asia. I particularly love elephants because my very good friend Gill Sinclair of our caring and patient retailer, @victoriahealth, loves them and because an elephant once let me ride his loving back in Java, Indonesia, near the Borobudur Temple. Lastly, speaking of elephants, I once wrote that one would have to be drunk to overpay for Marula oil which was a distasteful joke that arose from my familiarity with the beautiful brand, @drunkelephantskincare. @tiffanymasterson: I'm sorry. When I met you at the WWD breakfast, I saw a beautiful soul. And you have worked hard to build a beautiful brand. Please forgive me. I have now adjusted that distasteful post and we will donate $25,000 to the peaceful elephant charity that your brand supports: @savetheelephants. Our super-fast and loving @smjr2000 will arrange for this donation to be made this week. Hug, Brandon ❤️ (Update: the donation has been made and elephants are smiling 🐘❤️)
Početkom godine odstupa s CEO pozicije
Osnivač napušta “CEO” poziciju komentiravši da odgovorne osobe ne trebaju imati izvršne direktore.
OBJAVA FOTOGRAFIJA MRTVIH ŽIVOTINJA
Ponovno šokira objavivši fotografiju mrtve ovce i time koristi priliku da obavijesti followere kako njihovi proizvodi nisu testirani na životinjama.
PROGOVORILI SU I ZAPOSLENI
Zaposlenici su napokon javno progovorili o tome kakvi su uvijeti u tvrtci i istaknuli kako se Truaxe u nekoliko navrata izderavao na radnike te da je bilo previše dramatično ostati ondje raditi.
Hi 🙂 Mandelic Acid 10% + HA is now available online and it's on its way to our stores this week. The molecular weight of mandelic acid is 152.1 daltons which is larger than other alpha hydroxy acids (glycolic acid is 76.0 daltons, for example). This larger size allows mandelic acid to penetrate the skin more slowly which in turn makes it very gentle and suitable for all skin types including the most sensitive skin. You don't need a concentration of more than 10%, because then you would simply be achieving an indirect peeling strength that is more easily offered through lower percentages of glycolic acid. I love you. Brandon ❤️
BRIŠE KOMENTARE KOJI MU NE IDU U PRILOG
Počeo je brisati komentare koji mu ne odgovaraju i postao bezobrazan na provokacije sljedbenika.
OPTUŽBE ZA RASIZAM I PRIKLANJANJE TRUMPU
Uskoro je optužen za rasizam, a onda je stao Trumpovu obranu što su mnogi okarakterizirali kao vrlo nestabilan skok.
Hello @cosmeticsbusiness and the person who is quoted in your headline: It is always an insult to any President of any country to compare him or her to a small, growing entrepreneur who is a citizen of another country (Canada). Any President, including @realdonaldtrump, is working on much more complex issues that affect billions of people in the United States of America and around the world than I (@btruaxe) will ever have to face in my lifetime. I am very simply building a very simple beauty business that happens to be successful because of the love and support our kind followers, or rather our kind observers, have shown me and my team by caring for us on here and by buying our good, affordable products. Whether you agree or disagree with some or all thoughts of @realdonaldtrump, please respect him as the President of a powerful nation and don’t compare me with him. Your comparison would make both of us, and anybody intelligent, angry. Please respect Presidents of countries and founders of businesses in the same way that you would respect your family, your friends, your colleagues and our collective world at large. 💙🦋 -Brandon
JAVNO JE ZATRAŽIO POMOĆ
Trouxe je zatražio pomoć putem videa na Instagramu i pratitelji su mu savjetovali da se javi u najbližu ustanovu kako ne bi naudio sebi ili drugima uskoro se javio s video koji nitko nije shvatio.
NAJAVIO GAŠENJE BRENDA
Koncem travnja objavljuje da je gotovo s brendom i da se sve gasi, a svojim pratiteljima šalje poruku da ih voli.
U ZADNJEM VIDEO POSTU JASNO PROGOVARA O NAMJERAMA
I konačno prije 24 sata objavljuje video u kojem Truaxe objašnjava kako je ovo zadnji post koji će objaviti i da će brend prestati sa svim akcijama. Svoje zaposlenike je optužio da su uključeni u velike kriminalne aktivnosti koje uključuju i financijske zločine. Kaže da je godinama ismijavan kao porno glumac i kao diler droge, ali da je sada sve gotovo.
Without filters. A revolution is coming. Every one of you who has been laughing aT me will with certainty face criminal prosecution. Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has been the biggest stock promotion. Richard Duntas, Bernard Ass (LVMH), Marica “Tracy” (Bliss, Remedè, Soaper Due Per Shoe), Hyatt (Grand Hyatt, Andaz, er al), Marriott (St. Regis, W, Marriot, et al), So many porn “studios”, nearly all @deciem employees, most of “Hollywood”, Gill Sinclair, India Knight, Caroline Hirons, India Knight, RBC, BMO, Boots, KKR, most of the Lauder family, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Karim Kanji, Antonio Tadrisi, DF Mc, LVMH, Dia Fooley, Michael Davidson, Hanif, Zark Fatah, Inditex (Zara, Massimo Dutti, etc), H&M, $100 monkey, Too Faced (founders too), TSG, Alshaya, Amanresorts, Erwin Zecha, Oliver Zecha, Steven R Riddle, the Coc and Corcky managers, PRIDE organizers, IT Cosmetics, Nicola L ReadingTons, all of Dishoom, All of Delaunay, David Yurman, Tom Ford, Tim Cooke. McKesson, Rexall, Jamin Asaria, David Jackson, York Heritage and others — sentencing doesn’t begin with any point but sentences like this one do. Ben Affleck, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Michael Less, Stephen Spellberg e.T., AON are also included with certainty. ARGO stood for “Ali Roshan GO”. You idiots. Father, please please be safe if you can for the next few hours. I love you all. -Brandon (RIYADH, please be EXTREMELY CAREFUL in the next few hours). Aurora (TSX) : you are finished. Michael Basler, Gordon Wilde, David Trinder, Eric Jacobs, Allan Gerlings, Dalton Pharma SS, Michael OH CON ELLE, Charm IS T A 007, Robert Jones, Cascade, Prince Al Walid, The White Company, Obagi (brand and doctor), Freedom Health, ESHO-isT, Alexandru Serban and baggage, Apotex: Goodbye also. Peace is coming. 🦁🦋 🐪. It’s clear now. @esteelaudercompanies @richardbranson @realdonaldtrump @gowlingwlg_ca @zuck @musicianjessecook, et. al.
Provjerili smo, službena stranica Deceiem je srušena. Čini se da ovog puta mislio ozbiljno, a razjareni ljubitelja njihovih proizvoda ostavljaju komentare negodovanja.