Margaret is an 86-year-old Welsh woman, and grandmother to @_charlottejames_. She is a retired funeral director and is very proud of being from Wales, despite the weather. Margaret wears pieces from the Helmut Lang Fall Women's 2018 collection, available now at WWW.HELMUTLANG.COM PHOTOGRAPHY @AlexLeese CASTING and STYLING @_CharlotteJames_

A post shared by HELMUT LANG (@helmutlang) on Aug 14, 2018 at 8:29am PDT