Actress Kelly McGillis photographed the year she was cast in her breakthrough role in 'Witness' starring alongside Harrison Ford. Photographed by Douglas Kirkland, San Diego, 1985. #kellymcGillis #douglaskirkland #douglaskirklandphotography #CanonExplorerOfLight #CanonCPS #TeamCanon #EOS80D #PowerShotG7X #EOS1DXMarkII #CanonLearn #WPPI2016 #ImagingUSA NY #LA #Photography @canonusa

A post shared by Douglas Kirkland (@douglaskirkland_) on Jul 21, 2016 at 5:07am PDT