Nakon sportskog chica na red je došao bougie dressing. Evo o kakvom trendu je riječ

View this post on Instagram

Celine – not at all what we were expecting from Hedi Slimane; he looked back to the seventies. Lots to like here – beautifully cut pleated skirts, straight tailored coats like a French schoolgirl's, even a skirt suit. I won't be accessorising with high- heeled thigh boots and pussy bows though and some of it felt a bit too much like the clothes I wore in my twenties,but probably looks fresh and new to young women. #celine#celineaw2019#hedislimane