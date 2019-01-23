Nakon Lady Gage i Kylie Jenner ledeno plava kosa osvaja Instagram. Što nam je sasvim ok

View this post on Instagram

Put your own spin on #JanuaryBlues with this icy blue hair look ❄️⠀ ⠀ Recreate this gorgeous look by using icy toners & blues from our semi-permanent colour range!⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #winterhair #icyhair #icebluehair #icybluehair #hairgoals #hairinspiration #bluehair #straighthair #capitalhair