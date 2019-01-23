Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Super1.hr nedavno je unaprijedio svoja pravila o privatnosti i korištenju takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa.
Slažem se
Svima trebaju dobre klasične crne hlače. Pronašle smo 40 modela od 84 do 2.070 kuna
Uskoro kreće još jedno izdanje prve konferencije u regiji koja promovira ženske vještine vodstva

Jer zašto ne

Nakon Lady Gage i Kylie Jenner ledeno plava kosa osvaja Instagram. Što nam je sasvim ok

by Veronika Švob Look 23.01.2019. 4 Preporuka

Za one koje ove zime žele biti mrvicu ekscentrične donosimo nekoliko varijanti popularne ledeno plave boje za kosu

Ako ćemo pitati što se nosi u Hollywoodu nećemo se nikad sabrati jer je svaki dan neki novi trend u fokusu. Dnevna odjeća postala je ležerna do te mjere da svi nose trenirke, tajice i glomazne tenisice, a poznate osobe sve više eksperimentiraju i s otkačenim bojama za kosu.

Kylie Jenner je nosila hladno tirkiznu, Lady Gaga je osvojila crveni tepih Zlatnih globusa ledeno plavom, a sada se i model Ruby Rose pojavila s novom srebnkasto plavom bojom. Boja koja je cool za isprobati, ali i nešto zahtjevnija za održavati. Ipak, ponekad volimo biti komplicirane pa smo izdvojile nekoliko nijasi koje smo pronašle na Instagramu.

View this post on Instagram

🥶

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

do you smoke? 🚬

A post shared by grunge/vintage/streetwear 🏁 (@vulgargrunge) on

View this post on Instagram

Going into winter with super COOL Hair ❄️ . . . @frankiedinxmarie snapped this selfie and entered our Instagram competition by simply: . • Upload your selfie • Tag @the_organic_hair_lounge • Hash Tag #theorganichairlounge . There is still plenty of time for more of you to enter for this months comp and our favourite image will be picked at the end of the month. . •The winner will receive a complementary treatment (T&Cs apply) . •Second place will receive a half price treatment (T&Cs apply) . •Third place will win a free product to enjoy at home. . . . . . . . . #bluehair #icebluehair #coolhair #bluebob #coolchicks #vegangirls #vegansalon #vegancolours #organiccoloursystemsuk #nolimits #kindcolour #nontoxiccolour #crueltyfreecolour #crueltyfreesalon

A post shared by The Organic Hair Lounge (@the_organic_hair_lounge) on

View this post on Instagram

❄️ iCE ❄️

A post shared by Aylin @ Lux Salon & Spa (@aylienzhair) on

View this post on Instagram

#icebluehair

A post shared by 🌹 (@leenaruusu) on

 

Piše:

Veronika
Švob

by Veronika Švob Look 23.01.2019. 4 Preporuka
, , , ,
Komentiraj
Još super stvari