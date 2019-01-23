Nakon Lady Gage i Kylie Jenner ledeno plava kosa osvaja Instagram. Što nam je sasvim ok

Za one koje ove zime žele biti mrvicu ekscentrične donosimo nekoliko varijanti popularne ledeno plave boje za kosu
Ako ćemo pitati što se nosi u Hollywoodu nećemo se nikad sabrati jer je svaki dan neki novi trend u fokusu. Dnevna odjeća postala je ležerna do te mjere da svi nose trenirke, tajice i glomazne tenisice, a poznate osobe sve više eksperimentiraju i s otkačenim bojama za kosu.
Kylie Jenner je nosila hladno tirkiznu, Lady Gaga je osvojila crveni tepih Zlatnih globusa ledeno plavom, a sada se i model Ruby Rose pojavila s novom srebnkasto plavom bojom. Boja koja je cool za isprobati, ali i nešto zahtjevnija za održavati. Ipak, ponekad volimo biti komplicirane pa smo izdvojile nekoliko nijasi koje smo pronašle na Instagramu.
