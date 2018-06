Muškarci u svijetu make-upa nisu rijetkost, a ovih pet talentiranih blogera pomiču granice beauty industrije

Rainbow Bright is SHOOK 🌈 – Who’s seen today’s video?! Link in bio!!! Lips – #tartecosmetics beach babe lipstick with #colourpop moon child gloss Foundation – #diormakeup forever skin foundation Highlight – @bretmanrock x #morphebrushes Brushes – #morphe at all times! Use code MANNYMUA to save money online and in store! Thank you @makeupbykeirab for the beautiful look you created

A post shared by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Mar 8, 2018 at 6:00pm PST