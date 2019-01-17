Kesha je objavila svoju fotografiju bez make upa, a mi samo možemo reći – živjele pjegice

Poznata pjevačica Kesha pokazala je svoje lice bez šminke i poslala poruku o prirodnoj ljepoti
Jedna od stvari u beauty svijetu za koju neprestano držimo palčeve gore je poticanje prirodne ljepote i sve manja količina šminke na licu. Dok je prije nekoliko godina glavni trend bio contouring, teški puderi uz dodatno prekrivanje korektorima i snažna šminka na očima, s godinama se taj trend mijenja u potpunu suprotnost.
Prekrivanje pjegica i simpatičnih znakovlja na licu više nije nimalo u trendu, a pjevačica Kesha samo je jedna od onih koja je odlučila stati na kraj prekrivanju svoje prave ljepote.
Nesavršeno, prirodno i lijepo
Kao novogodišnju odluku odlučila je pokazati svoje pravo lice, bez šminke i potpuno ogoljeno. I znate što, izgleda predivno. Na svojim društvenim mrežama je objavila kako joj je odluka voljeti sebe baš onakvu kakva jest, nesavršenu te da će pustiti svoje pjegice da žive. Nama je preslatka i čak mnogo ljepša nego sa mnogo šminke, a izgleda kako se slažu i ostali korisnici interneta i njeni fanovi. Na ovaj post počeli su stizati samo komentari podrške, a neki su joj priznali da im je inspiracija da i sami pokažu svoje pjegice.
Kesha srećom nije jedina koja je odlučila pokazati svoje pravo lice. Prije nekoliko mjeseci tako su nas očarale slike Christine Aguliere koja se za časopis Paper fotografirala bez šminke i izgleda gotovo neprepoznatljivo, ali divno. Svoje pjegice često ponosno pokazuju i Nicole Kidman, Meghan Markle i Emma Watson. Izvukle smo par divni žena s pjegicama koje su nam prava inspiracija da i dalje pokazujemo svoje lice bez šminke.
As 2018 comes to an end, I want to Thank You all so much for the support and enthusiasm you bring me each year. I realize that as I grow and learn about myself, you guys simultaneously embrace me and allow me to do what I love, share what I’m passionate about, make mistakes, improve, create, learn, and stay true to who I am. I appreciate the opportunity & love, and always hope to make you proud in the New Year and beyond! I already have surprises lined up for you !!!!! ❤️ Wishing you ALL a year of the light, love, good health, happiness, and great adventure you deserve! My greatest hope for 2019 is that we can all continue to find the bridges we can BE rather than the ones we can burn. Spread love. 🙏 AND CELEBRATE EPICALLY TONIGHT!
There were so many beautiful artistic expressions that came in from the #tearsforwatercontest ! You are so creative and powerful for being able to take this photo and make such thoughtful art ✨✨✨ in under 24 hours!!! Never stop believing in the power of your art it is emotional and soulful and meaningful! I hope you forever explore the magic you have within you. Here are few of my favs (and for more check my Tears For Water highlight!!!) it was so hard to pick!!! Keep shining loves! I see you!! 💜💜💜 @_emmaferraro_ @millieejoyy @lunaviart ✨✨✨
I am a creator. It seeps through my pores. It is what I love. I had the honor of creating with @smoothnshineusa this year as one of the spokespersons for the brand alongside @larryjarahsims. We did some amazing things and I am so grateful for the opportunity to share a message of love and acceptance through beauty. We could not have done this without the help of @cadreartists and @sina_hilbert. Image by @nikkrichphoto. Styling @monicacargile. Beauty @reneeloizmakeup. Video work @theparisaesthetic. It takes a team and this team is dynamite. 💥 #inspiration