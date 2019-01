Hrvatske trendseterice odlično nose teddy kapute. Imamo 10 kombinacija za inspiraciju

View this post on Instagram

Closed eyes are getting to look like a trend on my feed, I guess. 👀But there is some kind of magic in the air these days and I just want to enjoy it✨🌟 . . . #zagreb#croatiafulloflife#zagrebadvent#adventzagreb#croatiangirl#travelmore#darlingescapes#teddybear#europe_pics#europetravel#xmasvibes#dametraveler#femmetravel#welivetoexplore#girlsabroad#sheisnotlost#postitfortheaesthetics