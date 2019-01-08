Emily Blunt briljira u kariranom izdanju. Našle smo 20 komada s kojima možete ponoviti njen look

View this post on Instagram

Emily Blunt has been giving me life these past couple of months as she’s hit every red carpet, press event and talk show to promote the much awaited Mary Poppins Returns. From romantic to casual chic to supreme sophistication, her fashion has been on point at every event. Also, the shoe game has been strong with this one. And while I wasn’t the biggest fan of a couple of her red carpet looks (although she wore them with so much grace and style), I did love these. 1. In Red Valentino at the Deadline Contenders 2. Miu Miu at a press conference 3. Michael Kors for a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 4. In Cinq a Sept on The Graham Norton Show 5. In Lela Rose to visit Good Morning America 6. in Erdem for a New York screening. 7. at another event in England 8. In Roksanda for another press conference 9. In Victoria Beckham. Has this been an excellent press tour or what? Thoughts? #fashion #celebrity #celebstyle #emilyblunt #marypoppinsreturns #presstour #redvalentino #miumiu #michaelkors #lelarose #erdem #roksanda #victoriabeckham #fashionista #fashioninspo #fashionblogger #theclosetfashionistablog