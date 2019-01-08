Emily Blunt briljira u kariranom izdanju. Našle smo 20 komada s kojima možete ponoviti njen look

Slavna glumica je odabrala odličnu kombinaciju za gostovanje u emisiji Stephena Colberta, a mi znamo kako se odjenuti poput nje
Emily Blunt iza sebe ima briljantnu godinu. Sjajno je odradila film “Mjesto tišine” koji je režirao njen suprug John Krasinski, a onda se u prosincu vratila na kino platna u ulozi slavne dadilje Mary Poppins. Tijekom promocije filma pojavljivala se u brojnim magazinima i emisijama, a jedna od njih je i The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Blunt je za emisiju odabrala komade Michaela Korsa od glave do pete. Tu su smaragdno zeleni kaput, karirani pulover s detaljem od umjetnih kristala i divne karirane hlače koje su se vrlo brzo rasprodale.
Emily Blunt has been giving me life these past couple of months as she’s hit every red carpet, press event and talk show to promote the much awaited Mary Poppins Returns. From romantic to casual chic to supreme sophistication, her fashion has been on point at every event. Also, the shoe game has been strong with this one. And while I wasn’t the biggest fan of a couple of her red carpet looks (although she wore them with so much grace and style), I did love these. 1. In Red Valentino at the Deadline Contenders 2. Miu Miu at a press conference 3. Michael Kors for a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 4. In Cinq a Sept on The Graham Norton Show 5. In Lela Rose to visit Good Morning America 6. in Erdem for a New York screening. 7. at another event in England 8. In Roksanda for another press conference 9. In Victoria Beckham. Has this been an excellent press tour or what? Thoughts? #fashion #celebrity #celebstyle #emilyblunt #marypoppinsreturns #presstour #redvalentino #miumiu #michaelkors #lelarose #erdem #roksanda #victoriabeckham #fashionista #fashioninspo #fashionblogger #theclosetfashionistablog
KAKO SE ODJENUTI POPUT EMILY BLUNT?
Hlače koje je Blunt nosila su rasprodane, a pulover i kaput mogu se nabaviti još samo u američkoj online trgovini Michaela Korsa. Na Net-A-Porteru, Nordstromu i drugim multibrend online trgovinama više ih nema.
Zato smo si dale truda i istražile ponudu high street i dizajnerskih brendova kako bismo pronašle slične hlače, pulovere i kapute onima koje je nosila slavna glumica. Cijene im se kreću od 60 do 4.366 kuna tako da će među njima svatko pronaći nešto za svoj džep, ali i ukus. Otkrijte ih u galerijama.