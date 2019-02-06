Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
20 odličnih midi suknji iz novih kolekcija
Stjuardesa koja živi u Dubaiju za nas je tjedan dana vodila financijski dnevnik

Insta inspo

Ako razmišljate o šiškama možda vam ove fotke pomognu u odluci. Nose se one u stilu 70-ih godina

by Veronika Švob Look 06.02.2019. 4 Preporuka
Foto: Instagram:@flotoy/unitemodelmanagement

Šiške nikad ne izlaze iz trenda, samo mijenjaju svoju formu, gustoću ili duljinu. Ove godine se u punom sjaju vraćaju guste i duge

One su odličan dokaz da samo jedan rez može frizuru učiniti potpuno drugačijom. Bez obzira na oblik lica koji imate i na teksturu kose, sigurne samo da svaka od vas može naći idealne za sebe. Kroz godine one se mijenjaju, ovisno o trendovima, od ultra kratkih koje, znamo sve, ne pristaju baš svakome do dugih koje gotovo prekrivaju oči.

Drage su nam sve varijante, posebno guste dulje kakve su većinom prevladavale u 70-ima. E baš takve se ove godine nose, a inspiraciju možemo pronaći i kod poznatih ikona tog vremena kao što je Brigitte Bardot, Farah Fawcett, Debbie Harry. Izdvojile smo nekoliko super primjeraka koji vas možda potaknu na promjenu.

View this post on Instagram

#70hair#mood#trend#hairdresser#style#

A post shared by Chiara Autuori (@autuorichiara) on

View this post on Instagram

Este🔥

A post shared by UNITE MODEL MANAGEMENT (@unitemodelmanagement) on

View this post on Instagram

#iconic70svintage

A post shared by Nights In Vienna 💌 (@nightsinvienna) on

View this post on Instagram

Say whut #70bangs#bang

A post shared by Senna V. (@senna_v) on

View this post on Instagram

okay idk if any of y’all are gonna read this buT HOLY SHIT I HIT FUCKING 10k FOLLOWERS??? do y’all know you’re the actual cutest followers ever like??? i started this acc bc i would always scroll through ariana’s ig & would go back to the bangs era & look at the photos & it would always just make me so happy bc i know how happy ariana was & the whole aesthetic & looks/outfits of that era were just so nice. but i realized there were so many more pics of her with bangs that she didn’t post on her ig so i decided to start this acc. at first i was kinda scared bc i didn’t want ppl to think i was some weird cupcake who had an unhealthy obsession with one of ariana’s features aka her hair but i swear i’m not weird or sumn skskjs i just love her bangs??? lol okay but sometimes i share lil parts of me on my stories like of my own bangs (ariana 100% inspired me to get bangs obviously lol) & how i feel & other stuff i like & y’all are just always so cute & supportive in my dms like wow?? i ALWAYS try to respond to relevent/normal dms (not self promo or asking for shoutouts sorry i’m not about that) but i will admit sometimes our convos might end up dead but sksks pls don’t take it the wrong way but my social anxiety runs DEEP lol like deep & i just ehhhh die? but ily i swear (pls don’t take this as if i’m stuck up or sumn like i know y’all don’t stan me like i’m not famous lol we are all here to stan ari but still y’all are so cute & i don’t deserve it wowow) okay but tysm for the support & cheers to a hopefully long existence of this acc if i don’t get deleted haha trAGic okay bye ily

A post shared by bangsiana pictures (fanpage) (@arianawithbangs) on

View this post on Instagram

L A T I S H A // balayage + pink 💕

A post shared by Katelyn Sexton (@hairxkatelyn) on

View this post on Instagram

Baby shag on my girl @contemporary_cowgirl.

A post shared by Lindsay Levine (@lindsaythecurlygrl) on

 

Piše:

Veronika
Švob

