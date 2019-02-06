Ako razmišljate o šiškama možda vam ove fotke pomognu u odluci. Nose se one u stilu 70-ih godina

Šiške nikad ne izlaze iz trenda, samo mijenjaju svoju formu, gustoću ili duljinu. Ove godine se u punom sjaju vraćaju guste i duge
One su odličan dokaz da samo jedan rez može frizuru učiniti potpuno drugačijom. Bez obzira na oblik lica koji imate i na teksturu kose, sigurne samo da svaka od vas može naći idealne za sebe. Kroz godine one se mijenjaju, ovisno o trendovima, od ultra kratkih koje, znamo sve, ne pristaju baš svakome do dugih koje gotovo prekrivaju oči.
Drage su nam sve varijante, posebno guste dulje kakve su većinom prevladavale u 70-ima. E baš takve se ove godine nose, a inspiraciju možemo pronaći i kod poznatih ikona tog vremena kao što je Brigitte Bardot, Farah Fawcett, Debbie Harry. Izdvojile smo nekoliko super primjeraka koji vas možda potaknu na promjenu.
