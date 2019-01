Ok, sada znamo zašto Halle Berry izgleda kako izgleda. Ovo su njezini fitness režimi i uopće nisu zezancija

View this post on Instagram

I want to talk about comfort zones this #FitnessFriday, and I can’t think of a better way to do so then by talking about John Wick 3. As a bonus, check today’s stories for exclusive behind-the-scenes of my #JW3 fight training!! #Sofia has been my most physically challenging role to date. I have never trained this hard before in my life, and I’ve become a better person for it – challenges like this keep us youthful, energized, confident – it helps us realize we can do more than we ever thought. Last week I mentioned that if you’re the most fit person in a room, then you’re in the wrong room; this film has introduced me to some of the most experienced athletes and stunt men / women I have ever worked with. Take today to consider people who take you out of your comfort zone, find something you feel you cannot do and create an opportunity for yourself to do it. My sore muscles are here to tell you that you CAN.