Nemate više izlike, fitness trenerica otkrila je vježbe za stražnjicu koje radi bez dodatne opreme

View this post on Instagram

⚡️BODYWEIGHT GLUTES⚡️ . I use all of these moves throughout my PWR Programs, primarily in the activation and burnout phases. However put together these exercises can make up a sweet at home, do anywhere, no equipment needed booty workout. Add a resistance band if you have one! 👊🏼🔥 www.kelseywells.com/app . #pwr #pwrprogram #kelseywellspwr . Song: Area, Magnusthemagnus