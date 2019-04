Zagrepčanka Jelena Iva Nikolić na Instagramu je podijelila emotivno iskustvo poroda kod kuće

View this post on Instagram

After 9 months of easy & blissful pregnancy (with a pinch of hormonal drama), 36 hours of home delivery (don't like the word labour, sounds worse then hard work) Little Boy has landed straight to our bathroom, last Saturday, 13th of April. It was sacred, precious, raw, supernatural, highly emotional, intimate experience shared between my loving partner, Branka, doula (smiling beaut / first photo) and Ursula, @uwalch – midwife (stunning beaut next to Senegalese lady / second photo). Such an incredible journey one can't be totally prepared for! Taking me through rabbit holes, orgasmic states, african dancing around the house, eating tasty italian food thanks to Ana & Pasquale from @papavero_zagreb, autohypnosys, sleeping only one hour and finally giving birth, squatting in the bathroom (not even in a tub). My partner was with me all the way. Holding space, giving love, support, kisses, massages, trying to make me laugh, breathing with me, as well as those two women / powerhouses that were totally calm, present & easy, believing that I will do it – eventually 😇. And I did! Photo is made 40 mins after giving birth & taking a shower. Brave? Crazy? No. Trusting, surrendering to power and wisdom of being a wom(b)man with body designed for giving birth to – Life. 🦄🙏 Ursula Walch is Austrian midwife certified for home births. If you know German you can read her book: Born @ home (available on Amazon / soon we will have Croatian translation) #powerfulbirths #orgasmicbirth #bornathome #sacredpassage #twinflames #safestplacetogivebirth #extaticexperience #midwife #doula #lovelovelove #supernatural #icanmovemountains