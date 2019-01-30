Ususret Valentinovu. Evo par ljubavnih priča koje su Rostuhar i njegova žena zabilježili do sada

View this post on Instagram

"I see love like a light that goes from heart to heart, like a string that connects two hearts. You feel good when you are with the person you love, and you want this person to feel good." Judith and Alex, Paris, France #LoveAcrossCultures ———————————————————————– Judith is a speech and language therapist and Alex is a social worker for refugees. They have been together for 3 years, and their baby is six months old. They have not married formally, but have rather chosen a civil union (PACS – Pacte civil de solidarite). While the number of traditional marriage in France decreases, PACS is becoming more popular, and might soon become the dominant form of community. Women in France have two to three months of maternity leave, but Judith said she is lucky that she could, as independent worker, take six months off to be with baby ————————————————————————— Judith and Alex are the first couple we interviewed for our "Love Around the World" project.