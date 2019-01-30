Ususret Valentinovu. Evo par ljubavnih priča koje su Rostuhar i njegova žena zabilježili do sada

Istaknule smo par priča iz novog projekta fotografa Davora Rostuhara. On putuje po svijetu i traži odgovor na pitanje što je to ljubav
Bliži nam se Valentinovo pa smo samim time sve više raznježene s ljubavnim i slatkim pričama. Nedavno smo pisale o našem fotografu i avanturistu Davoru Rostuharu koji je posjetio Južni pol o čemu je i napisao knjigu ‘Polarni san’, a sada radi na novom projektu ‘Ljubav oko svijeta’.
Kroz taj projekt on i njegova žena Anđela putuju po svijetu i traže ljubavne i romantične priče koje pokazuju pozitivnu stranu današnjice. U planu im je da ova ekspedicija traje godinu dana, a cilj je dobiti odgovor na pitanje ‘Što je to ljubav?’ Do sada su prikupili već nekoliko zanimljivih priča koje smo odlučile podijeliti s vama.
Mladi i zaljubljeni
View this post on Instagram
"I see love like a light that goes from heart to heart, like a string that connects two hearts. You feel good when you are with the person you love, and you want this person to feel good." Judith and Alex, Paris, France #LoveAcrossCultures ———————————————————————– Judith is a speech and language therapist and Alex is a social worker for refugees. They have been together for 3 years, and their baby is six months old. They have not married formally, but have rather chosen a civil union (PACS – Pacte civil de solidarite). While the number of traditional marriage in France decreases, PACS is becoming more popular, and might soon become the dominant form of community. Women in France have two to three months of maternity leave, but Judith said she is lucky that she could, as independent worker, take six months off to be with baby ————————————————————————— Judith and Alex are the first couple we interviewed for our "Love Around the World" project. Check out link in bio to read more about the project . . . . . . #ljubavokosvijeta #lovearoundtheworld #paris #parisjetaime #visitparis #parisgram #davorrostuhar #aroundtheworld #travelaroundtheworld #rtw #wanderlust #wondermore #travelgram #worldnomads #travelcouples #creativetravelcouples #coupletravel #love #couplegoals #lovestories
Prvi par koji su intervjuirali su Judith i Alex iz Pariza. Judith je govorni i jezični terapeut, a Alex je socijalni radnik za izbjeglice. Zajedno su već tri godine i imaju dijete od šest mjeseci. Nisu formalno u braku već su radije odabrali građansku uniju (francuski PACS). U Francuskoj se smanjuje broj tradicionalnih brakova i raste broj unija koji bi uskoro mogao postati dominantan oblik zajednice. Judith navodi kako je sretna što je mogla dobiti šest mjeseci odmora kako bi provela vrijeme sa svojom bebom.
Otvoreni brak
View this post on Instagram
"When I first saw him in the room full of people, everything stopped. We were 10 meters apart, but I felt like the light was coming out of him” . "I immediately recognized something interesting about her, I didn’t have doubts. I wrote her a letter, just one sentence – I love you, and if you love me too we will be very happy together" . Aleth (60) and Frank (58) soon got married and they are together since, regardless of challenges that one has in 38 years of marriage. “Frank thinks it is possible to love more people at the same time. The first time that he told me he is in love with other women, I was really scared, but we talked about it a lot. I felt like I could trust him and that he will never lie to me. And slowly I started to accept the idea that we really can love more people at the same time because I wasn’t afraid any more. So far, it was never more than friendship, I don’t know how will I feel if he sleeps with another person. We will see if it ever comes to that” . One part of the interview we have made for our #LoveAcrossCultures project. Follow us on our one year Love around the world journey ♡ . . . . . . #ljubavokosvijeta #davorrostuhar #whatislove #france #aroundtheworld #travel #travelaroundtheworld #couple #coupletravel #travelcouples #wanderlust #worldnomads #couplegoals #creativecouples #lovearoundtheworld #lovearoundtheworldproject #wondermore #doyoutravel
Aleth i Frank su se ubrzo nakon upoznavanja upustili u brak, te bez obzira na sve izazove na koje su naišli sada su u braku već 38 godina. Frank misli da je moguće voljeti više ljudi u isto vrijeme, izjavila je Aleth. “Prvi puta kada mi je rekao da je zaljubljen u drugu ženu bila sam u strahu, ali smo mnogo pričali o tome. Osjećala sam kao da mu mogu vjerovati i da mi nikada neće lagati. Polako sam počela prihvaćati ideju da oboje zaista možemo voljeti više osoba istovremeno jer više nisam bila u strahu. Do sada to nije bilo ništa više od prijateljstva, ali ne znam što bih napravila da spava s nekim drugim. Vidjet ćemo ako ikada dođe do toga”.
Monogamna veza
View this post on Instagram
"The love for me is the life. And love has to end with something good, like marriage. Two people in love should not be separated. Some people in Oman choose to have the second wife, but me no. I am happy with my wife, no need for me to have others" . Naseer and Mayda, Muscat #LoveAcrossCultures . Nasser and Mayda opened their beautiful home and their hearts for our Love around the world project. We are happy and privileged to learn about Omani culture from people like them. Nasser is an amazing photographer and tour guide. If you ever come by Oman and need any kind of assistance he is your man! Follow his account for beautifull daily feed @nasa005 . . . . . #oman #muscat #visitoman #davorrostuhar #ljubavokosvijeta #whatislove #LoveAcrossCultures #aroundtheworld #travel #travelaroundtheworld #coupletravel #travelcouples #wanderlust #worldnomads #creativecouples #lovearoundtheworld #lovearoundtheworldproject #wondermore #doyoutravel
Rostuhar je sa suprugom posjetio i Muscat te više upoznao Omani kulturu od Nassera i Mayde. Nasser je fotograf i istovremeno je bio njihov vodič. Ispričao mu je kako je za njega ljubav život i ona mora završiti nečim dobrim kao što je brak. Dvoje zaljubljenih ljudi ne bi trebali biti odvojeni. “Neki ljudi u Omanu biraju imati drugu ženu, ali ne i ja. Sretan sam sa svojom ženom i nemam nikakvu potrebu imati druge.”
Ljubav preko društvenih mreža
View this post on Instagram
"What is love? Love is life. For me, love is everything. We got married out of love" said Dariin "To me, she is love" added Ammar . We talked to this lovely couple while walking around magnificent tombs of Madain Saleh. They met on social media 8 years ago, and have been in love since. Now they are married for 2 years and live in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia. #LoveAcrossCultures . . . . . . #saudiarabia #madainsaleh #alula #sauditravel #davorrostuhar #ljubavokosvijeta #whatislove #LoveAcrosacultures #aroundtheworld #travel #travelaroundtheworld #coupletravel #travelcouples #wanderlust #worldnomads #creativecouples #lovearoundtheworld #lovearoundtheworldproject #wondermore #doyoutravel
U Saudijskoj Arabiji su upoznali par koji je zajedno već osam godina, a upoznali su se preko društvenih mreža. Kada su ih pitali što je za njih ljubav, Ammar je rekao kako je za njega ljubav ona te da su ušli u brak iz ljubavi. Sada su u braku već dvije godine, sretni i zaljubljeni. Kada ih je pitao što je za njih ljubav rekli su “Ljubav je naša osnovna potreba, poput vode, hrane ili zraka koji udišemo.”
Čitave priče možete pronaći na njegovom blogu, KEK.hr ako se prijavite i postanete član Kluba za ekspedicionizam i kluturu.