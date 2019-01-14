Navodno nas samo jedno pitanje dijeli od toga da sasvim prestanemo brinuti. Postavile smo si ga

View this post on Instagram

~ANXIETY~ Yesterday I was looking for something to read on the plane home. When I was in the bookshop on the airport this book called out to me: 'buy me, buy me'. So I did. The front already says it all: 'Calm the f**k down. How to control what you can and accept what you can't so you can stop freaking out and get on with your life. Pretty confronting and maybe even a bit rude but. YES. Instead of sugar coating like so many self help books this actually hit the nail right on the head. Cause I DO want to stop freaking out so I can move on with my life! So far I found it extremely confronting, helpful and actually pretty funny. It sees the reality of things and addresses the actual shitfest that anxiety is. It explains perfectly how everyone has different triggers. Some people freak out about the world ending. For others it might be going to that workparty. Getting out in traffic. Or not getting a text back. This book goes through the different faces and stages of anxiety: anger, sadness, anxious or ostrich responses. I can see why they call this writer the anti-guru and can highly recommend to anyone who deals with anxiety. Being it major panic attacks or just a little overthinking every now and then. This book actually makes sense it gives you steps to work with. Hallelujah. #anxiety #anxietyawareness #postnataldepression #postnatalanxiety #anxietyhelp #selfhelp #selfhelpbooks #sarahknight #calmthefuckdown #bodymindsoul #mindfulness #anxious #overthinking #panicattack #selfcare #selflove #calm #calmthemind #depression #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #antiguru #holistic #holistichealth #lifehacks #stopanxiety #iam #book #books