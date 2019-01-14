Navodno nas samo jedno pitanje dijeli od toga da sasvim prestanemo brinuti. Postavile smo si ga

Čini se da su prekomjerno razmišljanje i briga neke od najvećih boljki milenijalaca, no možda im možemo doskočiti
Instagram su ovih dana preplavile fotografije s novom knjigom spisateljice Sarah Knight, “Calm The F**k Down (A No F*cks Given Guide)”, koja je na police američkih knjižara stigla 31. prosinca prošle godine. Radi se o knjizi koja donosi savjete kako naučiti kontrolirati ono što možemo, ali i kako pustiti ono što ne možemo te se jednostavno opustiti.
Zvuči nemoguće u doba društvenih mreža zbog kojih se neprestano uspoređujemo s drugima i brinemo oko svojih karijera, ali čini se da su ljudi oduševljeni.
~ANXIETY~ Yesterday I was looking for something to read on the plane home. When I was in the bookshop on the airport this book called out to me: 'buy me, buy me'. So I did. The front already says it all: 'Calm the f**k down. How to control what you can and accept what you can't so you can stop freaking out and get on with your life. Pretty confronting and maybe even a bit rude but. YES. Instead of sugar coating like so many self help books this actually hit the nail right on the head. Cause I DO want to stop freaking out so I can move on with my life! So far I found it extremely confronting, helpful and actually pretty funny. It sees the reality of things and addresses the actual shitfest that anxiety is. It explains perfectly how everyone has different triggers. Some people freak out about the world ending. For others it might be going to that workparty. Getting out in traffic. Or not getting a text back. This book goes through the different faces and stages of anxiety: anger, sadness, anxious or ostrich responses. I can see why they call this writer the anti-guru and can highly recommend to anyone who deals with anxiety. Being it major panic attacks or just a little overthinking every now and then. This book actually makes sense it gives you steps to work with. Hallelujah. #anxiety #anxietyawareness #postnataldepression #postnatalanxiety #anxietyhelp #selfhelp #selfhelpbooks #sarahknight #calmthefuckdown #bodymindsoul #mindfulness #anxious #overthinking #panicattack #selfcare #selflove #calm #calmthemind #depression #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #antiguru #holistic #holistichealth #lifehacks #stopanxiety #iam #book #books
JEDNO PITANJE ČINI RAZLIKU
“Ljude često uhvati anksioznost dok previše razmišljaju i zbog toga su preplavljeni emocijama. Ja za to kažem da počnu šiziti,” rekla je Sarah Knight za The Pool. “A šiziti možete od ljutnje, umora, tuga pa čak i izbjegavanja.”
Zbog toga prestajemo biti produktivni, izgubimo se u mislima i ne rješavamo svoje probleme. Knight je zato osmislila jedno pitanje koje bi vam trebalo pomoći da izađete iz takve situacije. Ono glasi: Mogu li ovo kontrolirati?
ONO ŠTO NE MOŽEMO KONTROLIRATI NIJE VRIJEDNO BRIGE
I same smo si tijekom cijelog proteklog tjedna postavljale ovo pitanje i zaista pomaže. Ako na pitanje odgovorite potvrdno onda uložite energiju da što prije riješite taj problem umjesto da o njemu brinete. Ako odgovorite negativno onda će vam biti lakše prestati brinuti.
Briga o stvarima koje ne možemo kontrolirati je jednostavno gubitak vremena, a za to danas nitko nema vremena. Zato si postavite ovo pitanje i vrlo brzo ćete prestati brinuti zato što kasni vlak ili se ljutiti jer ste bolesni, a planirali ste na večeru s prijateljicama.