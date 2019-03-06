Jessie Ware je rodila u vlastitoj dnevnoj sobi i cijelu priču odmah podijelila na Instagramu

Poznata pjevačica objavila je priču o porodu kod kuće na društvenim mrežama
Ako nije na Instagramu, nije se dogodilo, ili? Ali što ako se radi o porodu? Ok, krenimo ispočetka. Britanska pjevačica Jessie Ware je u ponedjeljak rodila sina u vlastitoj dnevnoj sobi. Na porod kod kuće odlučuje se puno žena i tu nema baš ništa čudno, ali Jessie Ware je svoju priču odmah odlučila podijeliti na Instagramu i to s fotografijom koja je, čini se, snimljena netom nakon poroda.
“Sinoć sam rodila divnog dječaka u svojoj dnevnoj sobi. Ne bih to mogla učiniti bez fantastičnog tima NHS Homerton Homebirthing: Francine, Annie i Roisin. Razina brige i dobrote koju su nam pružile je nevjerojatna”, napisala je pjevačica na svom Instagramu.
Last night I gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in my living room. I couldn't have done it without the MOST fantastic NHS Homerton Homebirthing team: Francine, Annie and Roisin. The level of care and kindness they offered us was incredible. Once again I'm reminded how much we should cherish our special NHS #saveournhs
Je li time htjela skinuti stigmu s poroda kod kuće ili jednostavno pohvaliti britansku Nacionalnu zdravstvenu službu nije sigurno, ali je činjenica da su joj se u komentarima javile žene koje također planiraju porod kod kuće dok su neke, zabrinjavajuće, izjavile da je kod kućnog poroda sjajno što ne osjećaš pritisak da ćeš dijete morati cijepiti. Jessie Ware je ovo drugo dijete, prvu je kći rodila u rujnu 2016. godine.
Hi everyone, As we lead up to Christmas, I write this from inside a mosquito net in India, with jungle formula and a huge bump. 2018 was an interesting and eye opening one for me. I discovered that making a podcast revolving around food is extremely fun and going into business with your mother…. well, that’s another thing! I’ve travelled all around playing Glasshouse for you. It feels like a bit of a distant memory those first Islington gigs back in September 2017. And I’ve learnt a lot! If I had a pound for every person who tweets me (albeit kindly) reminding me I am loved and to not give up on music because I’m having another baby, I’d be a rich woman I tell you! Although there is something far less stressful and emotional about making a podcast, or flirting with the idea of staying in India and becoming a yoga teacher, I love music and it’s my first love. As long as you want me, I will do it. In fact, in January James Ford and I will be producing half the new record before I pop baby number 2 out. I wonder if it will sound different to when I go and finish the album in the late summer? Basically, I have you all in my ear AND I have a fantastic record nearly written for you. So don’t worry I’m not going anywhere (apart from a load of baby sensory and Hackney’s finest rhyme times, looking sleep deprived and mad). I’m so grateful I got to play to so many of you and I got to do such exciting things in 2018, from touring my biggest shows to date to becoming a R1 DJ and a new voice in podcasting, but I have a feeling 2019 will be even brighter. Whilst you may have to wait for all the music, fear not, I have surprises in store and Table Manners will be carrying on so you can still hear my annoying voice in your ears. Have a wonderful Christmas. And try to relax….turn your phone off. That’s what I’m about to do. Love Jessie xxxx